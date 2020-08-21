Lake Amistad to reopen seven days a week

VAL VERDE COUNTY, Texas — Amistad National Recreation Area will be open seven days a week starting August 22.
The park was closed on weekends due to the spread of COVID-19, but cases in Val Verde County have declined in recent weeks, allowing the park to reopen safely.
Most areas will be re-opened, including boat ramps, hiking trails, campgrounds, the visitor center, and day use areas at Governor’s Landing, Spur 454/San Pedro Cliffs, and Rough Canyon. The Viewpoint Cliffs and Blackbrush Point picnic areas will remain closed, park officials said.
Click here for trip planning information and health and safety information.