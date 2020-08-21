Lake Amistad to reopen seven days a week

The park was closed on weekends due to the spread of COVID-19, but cases in Val Verde County have declined in recent weeks, allowing the park to reopen safely.

VAL VERDE COUNTY, Texas — Amistad National Recreation Area will be open seven days a week starting August 22.

The park was closed on weekends due to the spread of COVID-19, but cases in Val Verde County have declined in recent weeks, allowing the park to reopen safely.

Most areas will be re-opened, including boat ramps, hiking trails, campgrounds, the visitor center, and day use areas at Governor’s Landing, Spur 454/San Pedro Cliffs, and Rough Canyon. The Viewpoint Cliffs and Blackbrush Point picnic areas will remain closed, park officials said.