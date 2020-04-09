Here's why you just got an emergency alert on your phone

San Antonians got another reminder from the city on Friday to be safe and considerate over the holiday weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — Did you phone just go off with a holiday weekend warning? You're not alone.

Echoing a message that local leaders delivered in person this week, Bexar County residents on Friday afternoon received an Emergency Alert on their phone, warning them to "please protect yourself and others from COVID-19 this Labor Day weekend by wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing and avoiding large gatherings."

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and County Judge Nelson Wolff have noted in their daily coronavirus briefings how the community saw a surge in cases following the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays over the summer. At a time when cases are on the decline and hospitalizations are going down nearly every day, they say a post-Labor Day spike could do away with the progress that's been made.

"Although the number of cases has dropped, coronavirus is still present through our community," Nirenberg said at Thursday's briefing. "It's tempting to get out, barbeque with family, and it would be tempting to let your guard down. But we do have to remember that lives are depending on us all to stay disciplined."