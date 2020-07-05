Kohl's announced Thursday plans to reopen stores in 10 states on Monday, May 11.

The move comes after locations in Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah reopened on Monday. The company's CEO said about 25% of Kohl's stores should be back open by next week, if all goes according to plan.

Kohl's has opened its doors already in states where local stay at home orders have been lifted and reopening plans are in place.

“We are pleased to begin welcoming our customers back to Kohl’s,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “As we all adjust to a new normal, we will continue to provide the easy and efficient store experience that Kohl's customers love, while implementing many new rigorous procedures that prioritize the safety of our associates and customers."

Starting May 11, Kohl’s will reopen all stores in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, and Texas, as well as the majority of its stores in Florida and Tennessee.

For the safety of customers and employees, new measures will be put in place, including limited store hours, social distancing guidelines, enhanced cleaning and more. Additionally, all Kohl's employees will be required to wear masks and gloves while in the store.

Until further notice, operating hours at all its stores will be reduced to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the company said. There will also be dedicated shopping hours for at-risk individuals from 11 a.m. to noon, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Fitting rooms will also remain closed down for now.

Kohl's also said that reopened stores will continue to accept Amazon returns, but at a separate area within each location.

In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, a car drives by the entrance of a Kohl's department store in Orlando, Fla. Kohl's Corp. reports financial results Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

AP Photo/John Raoux, File