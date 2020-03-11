Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino rebounds after pandemic shut them down

The casino kept the more than 700 employees on the payroll including benefits.

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Just like many other businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino and Resort had to shut their doors in March.

On a cold October morning, thrill seekers were taking refuge behind the slots after the casino was finally able to reopen.

“It was the first time we had closed in over 24 years, so it was definitely an adjustment,” said Annixa Herrera, Lucky Eagle’s Marketing Specialist.

The casino is owned and operated by the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas, one of three federally recognized tribes in the state.

According to the Texas State Historical Association, the Kickapoos didn’t legally own land in Texas until the early 1980’s. They traditionally camped under the international bridge in Eagle Pass.

After the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988 was enacted, the Kickapoos opened the Lucky Eagle on their reservation outside of Eagle Pass in 1996.

“When we first opened up, there were basically mobile buildings and the staff was about maybe 60 people,” said Herrera.

Nearly 25 years later, and after expanding in 2004, the casino and resort now has over 700 employees.

“We’ve had people who have been working here since the casino opened,” said Herrera.

Herrera said that even though The Lucky Eagle had to shut down for over six months, they were able to keep all their employees on the payroll, including benefits.

“The casino took very good care of us,” said Herrera.

The Lucky Eagle has brought more than just luck to this border region.

Herrera said they are the largest employer in Maverick County, and a tourist destination for visitors from San Antonio and all over the world.

“The livelihood of all our team members rests here at the casino, so it’s very important for Eagle Pass and for us to bring in that tourist revenue,” said Herrera.

She said the revenue has also provided for programs to help those living on the reservation.

“We’ve been able to open up a lot of social programs and the school, and clinic, all of that has been able to happen because we’ve been successful at the casino,” said Herrera.

On Oct. 1, the Lucky Eagle reopened at 25 percent capacity, also enacting new safety protocols to keep both visitors and employees safe.

All who visit the property are required to wear masks and social distance.

Plus, they’ve installed thermal cameras at the main entrances to check temperatures.