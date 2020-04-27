KERRVILLE, Texas — A food pantry in Kerrville is hoping to help hundreds of families in need.

Light on the Hill hosted their first mass-food distribution Monday. Volunteers from several Kerrville churches and groups lent a hand.

Usually, the group provides 12,000 pounds of food per month to the community, but they received almost 64,000 pounds of food from the San Antonio to feed even more families.

“We are still serving those neighbors but we’re also serving a lot of younger folks and families who all of a sudden their jobs are, you know, they aren’t able to work right now,” Beth Palmer of Light on the Hill said.

There is a Food Relief Hotline set up for families in Kerr County. Callers will learn dates and times of future food distributions and can even schedule a delivery if they don’t have transportation. The number to call is: 830-258-1234.

