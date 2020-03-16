AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-based jeweler Kendra Scott is closing all of her stores as coronavirus continues to spread.

There are currently six confirmed COVID-19 cases in Austin-Travis County. Austin health officials said these cases are not community spread, and encouraged the public not to "panic," but to practice personal hygiene.

The entrepreneur and mom said as a community, we have a responsibility to stop the spread of the virus, and that the decision to close the stores was not an easy one.

"As a mom, a daughter caring for an elderly father recovering from recent medical treatment, and a CEO, I feel more protective of my Family now than ever – which includes all of you," Scott explained.

The CEO said she will be temporarily closing all Kendra Scott stores from March 16-29, but explained the dates could change.

"I have always believed that we are strongest when we stand together. Because this situation is complex and ever-changing, our plans may change too," Scott said. "I ask for your patience as there may be some delays in getting you your orders while we take precautions and follow CDC guidelines to continue to protect our employees that are prepping and shipping orders. I promise to keep you updated as we navigate these uncertain times together."

You can still purchase Kendra Scott jewelry online in the meantime.

For the latest updates on coronavirus cases in the Austin area, go here.

