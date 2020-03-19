KENDALL COUNTY, Texas — The Kendall County Office of Emergency Management and the City of Boerne have confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the community.

The announcement was made via press release Thursday morning.

Boerne Mayor Tim Handren said, "The first case is not unexpected. We must not let fear grip our lives. It is why we have endorsed the CDC's recommendations and have implemented many public limitations. It is for the safety of the entire community."

An investigation is currently underway to identify those who may have been exposed to the virus.

The immediate health risk remains low for the general public.