SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County officials have temporarily suspended jury service over concerns of the spread of coronavirus.

A letter from Judge Ron Rangel of the 37th District Court, jury trials are suspended from March 16 to April 16. The letter says anyone who receives a summons during those dates should disregard the summons and they won't be penalized.

Read the full letter below:

Letter regarding Jury Service in San Antonio JUDGE, 379th DISTRICT COURT CADENA-REEVES JUSTICE CENTER . . 300 DOLOROSA, SUITE 4.129 Tricia Austin SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS 78205-: Rachelle Young Coordinator (210) 335-2911 - Fax: (210) 335-2472 Court Reporter March 13, 2020 After careful consideration and conferring with fellow jurists, Ihave decided to temporarily suspend jury service in Bexar County.

This comes after the announcement of the first community case of the coronavirus in San Antonio. This is the first case outside of the federal quarantine at JBSA-Lackland.

There have been 44 cases of coronavirus reported in Texas before this, according to the Texas Tribune. That includes the 11 Lackland quarantine cases, and cases reported from Travis County, the Houston area and the Dallas area.

