U.S. Sen. John Cornyn tests positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) announced on Twitter Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Cornyn said he is fully vaccinated, boosted and currently quarantining. He also said he is "doing fine."

"While quarantining I’ll continue to fight Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin’s massive tax increase on working families remotely, consistent with CDC guidelines," Cornyn tweeted.

Another prominent Texas politician, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, tested positive for COVID-19 on July 23. Before that, President Joe Biden tested positive and, though he was treated with Paxlovid, he tested positive again over the weekend in what his physician called a "rebound" case.

Travis County currently sits at a "medium" risk for COVID-19, along with Williamson and Bastrop counties. Hays, Fayette, Caldwell and Blanco counties are all in the "high" risk category.

