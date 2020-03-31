SAN ANTONIO — In the war against the coronavirus, there is a growing army of new foot soldiers.

People who know how to sew are answering the call to fight by making cloth masks for healthcare workers. Free supply kits are being given away by all three local JoAnn Fabric stores in San Antonio.

Tamara Montesi manages the northwest side location on Bandera Road at Loop 1604. She said they are giving away kits as fast as they can be assembled.

“Just from this store, I have given out 117 kits, that make 28 masks, so I've been able to provide to the medical industry over 3,000 masks just from this one location alone,” Montesi said.

Montesi said the process is simple. Volunteers take the kits home, make masks and then bring them back.

The masks are being given to both hospital workers and first responders.

Montesi said “We don't want it to be just one hospital. We want anyone that needs it to have it.”

Volunteers who showed up to pick up a free kit said they are grateful to be able to contribute to such an important cause.

Priscilla Mayfield said she is volunteering because she wants to continue to serve even though she has retired from the Air Force.

“It's the only way I can contribute, since I'm not on the front line, or in the hospital since I am retired military,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield she learned to sew by taking a quilt-making class, but when the need for masks became clear, she jumped at the chance to be involved.

“It's all about contributing to those that are on the front lines and just putting their lives in danger, while we are asked to stay at home,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield said she never would have guessed that such a simple act could be so important. “Not in a million years, there is no way I thought that a machine and a needle would be able to help prevent all of this,” Mayfield said.

71 year old Panayiota Spears said she grew up in Greece and learned many skills as a child.

“I know how to knit. I know how to crochet. I know how to sew. I wish the new generation would learn how to do things,” Spears said.

Spears said since her retirement, she has actively looked for ways to put her skills to good use.

“I love to go and volunteer. It makes my brain function better,” Spears said.

“Since I have a lot of time on my hands, that's all I can offer is my time. I like to help people in the hospitals and it makes me feel good. It makes me feel like I can offer something for somebody,” Spears said.

Montesi said the effort makes her proud of San Antonio and the company she works for. “I love the country I live in and I am very proud of how much this company has stepped up to helping everybody," Montesi said.

How-to videos and other valuable information have been posted on the company’s website.

