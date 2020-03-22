JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick posted on his personal Facebook page that he would begin self-quarantining after his wife Sherrie exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.

In the post he said he and his wife spent four hours in the emergency room because she showed symptoms.

"Although her blood work is good and her lung x-ray is clear, she has a fever and dry cough," Branick posted.

Branick says she tested negative for flu and strep.

Branick said he was in his office at the courthouse preparing an amended emergency order but would be leaving to fulfill his duties from home via telecomputing until his wife's test results come back.

"I will remain in constant contact with me EMC, the other 4 county judges on our team and the city emergency management personnel manning our EOC."

Branick noted that his office was on the fourth floor of the courthouse, and he was isolated from the EOC on the first floor.

Jeff Branick I am at the courthouse in my office preparing amended Emergency Orders that will temporarily close tattoo parlors, beauty salons, barber shops, massage parlors and nail salons. The new Order will...

News of Branick self-quarantining comes as officials announce more positive cases of the virus in Southeast Texas.

SYMPTOMS:

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, the CDC says.

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice.

PREVENT THE SPREAD:

Clean your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol . Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

with people who are sick Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

Stay home if you’re sick

Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care. Learn what to do if you are sick.

Cover coughs and sneezes

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow. Throw used tissues in the trash.

in the trash. Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Clean and disinfect