Two players for the Sacramento Kings test positive for coronavirus, sources say

In a statement, Jabari Parker said he is self-isolating in Chicago and looks forward to competing in Orlando once finished.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two players for the Sacramento Kings' have tested positive for the coronavirus, sources said.

In a statement, Kings forward Jabari Parker confirmed his positive test result in a statement to ABC10. He said he got the news several days ago and has been self-isolating in Chicago.

"Several days ago I tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately self-isolated in Chicago which is where I remain," Parker said. "I am progressing in my recovery and feeling well. I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando as we return to the court for the resumption of the NBA season.”

The statement came after ABC10's Sean Cunningham reported that, according to multiple sources, a Kings player tested positive for the virus.

NBA sources have also confirmed that Buddy Hield tested positive for the virus as well.

Sources spoke to ABC10 on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Due to health information privacy, teams are not allowed to disclose a positive test publicly.

