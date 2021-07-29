Is it time for a coronavirus vaccine booster shot?

Because of the Delta variant some say it may be time for a booster. So far the CDC says no.

SAN ANTONIO — As the Delta variant surges and more vaccinated people are catching the virus, the idea of a booster shot is becoming front and center.

As of right now the CDC is not recommending a booster for any of the population. But once one is recommended it would not be for everyone at first, just those susceptible to get the virus and have severe complications.

"The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices with the CDC is looking at data to determine whether there are subpopulations who may be appropriate to receive additional doses of the vaccine that may include those who are immunocompromised or others who are potentially at high risk," said Dr. Bryan Alsip, the Chief Medical Officer for University Health.

New data says vaccines may be taking a hit in efficacy when you factor in the Delta variant. Research from Public Health England found the Pfizer vaccine is 88 percent effective against the Delta variant compared to 94 percent against the original COVID strain.

Another study found after one dose of the Moderna vaccine it was 72 percent effective against Delta compared to 78 percent with the original strain. But so far, the trigger has not been pulled on the need for a booster.

"Right now the recommendation is to complete a full vaccine series with a single vaccine, whether it be two doses of Pfizer or two doses of Moderna or even a single dose of the J & J," Dr. Alsip said.

But there's evidence that a booster would help. Lab tests by Pfizer showed a five-fold increase in antibodies in people age 18-55 after receiving a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine. For those between 65 and 85 the increase is 11-fold. The more antibodies you have, the easier it is for your body to fight off the virus.

But what about mixing vaccines to boost immunity? Would that work?

"There aren't a lot of data yet that indicate the additional protective benefits of mixing vaccines, although they are ongoing," Dr. Alsip said.