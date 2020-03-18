SAN ANTONIO — An inmate at the Bexar County jail has been tested for the coronavirus, officials told KENS 5 Tuesday evening.

According to a spokesperson with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a male inmate exhibited flu-like symptoms earlier Tuesday. He was immediately isolated in a negative pressure at the main jail, where he is being evaluated.

Out of an abundance of caution, jail officials will have the inmate tested for coronavirus and other illnesses. BCSO said current indications are the inmate may have a common cold.

Test results are pending; BCSO said there are no inmates in medical quarantine, and they are screening all incoming inmates for illnesses.

This comes as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the San Antonio area has risen to 11. City leaders said Tuesday evening that the increase in positive tests is "exactly what they expected" and that there are no community-spread cases in San Antonio.

