SAN ANTONIO — A 66-year-old inmate at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center died from what authorities believe to have been coronavirus complications after being removed from life support, according to the sheriff's office. An autopsy is pending for Clifford Childs, but if COVID-19 did play a role, he is the first county inmate to have died from the virus.

Spokesperson Johnny Garcia said Childs had been hospitalized since mid-April after testing positive for the virus, out of concern rooted in underlying health conditions. Garcia said Childs was later placed on a ventilator.

According to authorities, family members made the decision to remove him from life support Monday evening.

Childs had been in custody since March of 2018 with felony murder charges.

BCSO reported earlier in the evening Monday that a total of 294 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus.

