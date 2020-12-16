Increase in COVID-19 cases in NEISD basketball teams puts games, practices on hold

SAN ANTONIO — Basketball games and practices are on hold for the rest of 2020 because of an increase in COVID-19 cases among teams throughout North East Independent School District, officials announced today.
NEISD said "all basketball games and practices for middle schools and high schools have been put on hold effective December 16."
"Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among our basketball teams, the District feels this is necessary for the health and well-being of our students and coaches." Aubrey Chancellor, executive director of NEISD Communications, said in a statement. "We hope by pausing our basketball season for now, we will be able to safely resume practices Monday, January 4."
