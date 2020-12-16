Increase in COVID-19 cases in NEISD basketball teams puts games, practices on hold

SAN ANTONIO — Basketball games and practices are on hold for the rest of 2020 because of an increase in COVID-19 cases among teams throughout North East Independent School District, officials announced today.

"Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among our basketball teams, the District feels this is necessary for the health and well-being of our students and coaches." Aubrey Chancellor, executive director of NEISD Communications, said in a statement. "We hope by pausing our basketball season for now, we will be able to safely resume practices Monday, January 4."