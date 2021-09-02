In Bexar County, backlogged deaths due to COVID-19 outweigh new coronavirus deaths

Metro Health, city and county officials have remained mostly silent on the large swaths of backlogged fatalities reported each Sunday night.

SAN ANTONIO — As of Monday evening, there are a total of 381 new deaths reported so far this year in Bexar County's daily numbers. That number is dozens less than what's been reported as backlogged.

Since the start of 2021, 435 backlogged deaths have been added to the county's death toll. These backlog numbers come out on Sundays.

Last night, 150 backlogged deaths were reported. The other 285 were added in January.

Backlogged deaths according to Metro Health:

1/3: 9 backlogged deaths

1/10: 55 backlogged deaths

1/17: 90 backlogged deaths

1/24: 59 backlogged deaths

1/31: 72 backlogged deaths

The backlogs are reported online by Metro Health, yet they are not addressed like new deaths are at the beginning of the city and county coronavirus briefing every evening.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the backlog reflects what's being passed down by the state. On Monday evening, he explained that death certificated are reported to them by the state. Nirenberg said they investigate the cause of death and where the person lived to see if it's truly meant to be counted in the county's overall toll.

"That takes some time," Nirenberg said. "Usually, in a normal year, not in a pandemic, it takes a lot longer than what's being done right now."

Metro Health Medical Director Dr. Junda Woo said the numbers can increase or decrease because of the investigation.