IKEA is the latest of retail businesses affected by the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday, IKEA announced the temporary closure of all 50 store locations in the United States, including the Live Oak location in the San Antonio area.

IKEA will continue online shopping, where customers can arrange curbside pickup or have orders delivered to their homes.

“Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures, IKEA Retail U.S. President Javier Quiñones said. "This is the most responsible way IKEA can continue to care for our co-workers and our customers in a manner that is healthy and safe.

"We are taking our role in containing this epidemic seriously, and we recognize the positive impact our actions could have on making life better for the millions of people who have been impacted by this crisis.”

Additionally, the company said they had taken additional measures "to ensure the work environment is clean and sanitized and that co-workers are working at a safe social distance."

Internationally, IKEA stores have been temporarily closed in Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company has begun to reopen locations in China.

