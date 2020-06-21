'I don't want to get sick, I don't want to get my family sick': Increase in car dealership COVID cases spark concern

"If you're in one of these places, it's incumbent on you to wear masks and keep physical distance," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

SAN ANTONIO — An impromptu city briefing on a Friday evening amid a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in San Antonio made one thing clear: The increase in cases was coming from the most likely and least likely of places.

"Bars, gyms and, strangely enough, car dealerships," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in the city's COVID-19 briefing on Friday evening. "If you're in one of these places, it's incumbent on you to wear masks and keep physical distance."

Social distancing, however, is something one person who told KENS 5 she works at a local car dealership says is tough to do.

"We sit next to each other there's nothing separating the desk," the woman said over the phone. "We wear masks, but not everyone wears one because they're not enforced."

The San Antonio woman, who did not want to be identified, says the uptick of cases stemming from car dealerships is no surprise. But she said it leaves her and a lot of her co-workers worried.

"Mostly scared," she said. "I don't want to get sick. I don't want to get my family sick, that's my biggest concern. But I also don't want to lose my job and not be able to pay my bills."

Metro Health told KENS 5 earlier this week all businesses should be adhering to Centers for Disease Control guidelines when it comes to regularly cleaning their facilities. Regardless, Junda Woo, Medical Director for Metro Health, said everyone should be taking their own safety measures.

"The mask protects other people around me," Woo said. "Just as important is keeping the six-foot distance. There's not one magic bullet (that will contain the virus); it's doing all of these things."