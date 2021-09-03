'I believe in personal vigilance' | San Antonio bar owner weighs in on mask mandate ending this week

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales wants the business community to know they are supported in setting up mask requirement policies.

SAN ANTONIO — Texas’ statewide mask mandate officially ends on Wednesday, paving the way for businesses to move along with their own safety protocols.

Businesses can still require patrons to wear face coverings.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales is reminding business owner they have the right to refuse service to customers who don’t follow their mask rules.

He said if the patron refusing to wear a mask does not leave the business, then it’s for arrest in the form of a criminal trespass charge. A Class B misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass carries an up to $2,000 fine and up to 180 days in jail.

Gonzales urges businesses to post signage indicating their safety protocols so customers are aware.

The pandemic has proven to be a rollercoaster of financial hardship for bars like the Angry Elephant.

“It’s been rough. Closed and open and closed and open, and now finally hopefully open for good,” said Chip Ingram, who runs the Angry Elephant.

Ingram stressed Governor Greg Abbott’s lifting of the mask mandate and capacity restrictions comes as a positive for his establishment, although he plans to maintain limits on the number of customers allowed inside based on social distancing guidelines.

Ingram is giving customers the option to wear a mask or not, emphasizing his belief in personal vigilance during the pandemic.

“Creating a balance between the needs of the society and the liberty of the individual. I mean, this is basically what this is all about,” Ingram said.

Meanwhile, other safety protocols will remain in place at the Angry Elephant.

“We’ve chosen to ask our staff to continue to wear masks, keep our tables six feet a part and keep our divisions at the bar at least for the interim,” Ingram said.

Ingram realizes not everyone may be down to eat and drink at a place that doesn’t require masks. Regardless, he’s not too concerned his business being negatively impacted.

“Losing some business in the interim absolutely trumps not being able to open in the long run,” Ingram said.

For customer Robert Garcia, it’s all about freedom of choice. He has no problem wearing a mask at businesses requiring them.

“If I want to go and be a patron of that business and have to wear mask, I’ll wear a mask,” Garcia said.