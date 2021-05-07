Hyper-infectious Delta variant spreading rapidly

Many in the health community believe masks should once again be mandated.

SAN ANTONIO — The hyper-infectious Delta variant has created new outbreaks across the world and here in the U.S. The Delta variant is the newest and one of the five variants of concern labeled by the CDC. It's becoming the most globally dominant strain and it's the most transmissible strain that we've seen to date which is why the medical community is saying we need to take it seriously.

"In the San Antonio area, the Delta variant continues to increase," Dr. Jason Bowling with University Health said. "We are actually doing some sequence-based surveillance in a collaborative effort between UT Health and University Health to provide this information to the south Texas area."

As of June 1, 20% of new cases are caused by the Delta variant nationwide. Here in South Texas, that number is 17%. It may sound low, but that is double what it was just two weeks before. And this variant is hitting all age groups.

"Particularly, we are seeing some younger people because the younger age demographic are less likely to be vaccinated if you look at the statistics," Dr. Bowling said. "And we are seeing older people that are unvaccinated being admitted as well."

Masks have also been in the news more because of conflicting information. The World Health Organization is saying fully vaccinated people should still wear masks to prevent transmission. That's because they have a global view, and much of the world is still unvaccinated. But the CDC just looks at the U.S., which has a greater number vaccinated; for that reason, they say no masks are needed for fully vaccinated people.

Getting the vaccine is still the way to go for the best protection.

"It's really important that people get both doses of the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine," Dr. Bowling said, "and the vaccine series that requires both doses."