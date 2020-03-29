TEXAS, USA —

Parents and their kids are home longer than expected to help prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus. And now, the Texas heat is starting to hit, so we know your energy bill could be pretty high.

We took some tips from CPS Energy on how to keep the bill low and your money secure.

Move the temperature up a few degrees. CPS recommends a temp of 78. but when you use a fan, it makes the room four to six degrees cooler. Run your washer, dryer and dishwasher only when they’re fully loaded. Also, dry your laundry loads back-to-back and clean the lint filter between loads. This way, the dryer is still hot from the previous load, which saves energy. We know watching old DVD movies is fun, but try not to watch movies on your game console. It consumes five times the energy than a regular DVD player. Keep out the sun and hot air by making sure your windows and doors are tightly closed. Millions of people do this one – leave their phone charger in the outlet. Make sure to unplug it when you’re not using it.

For more tips, visit CPS Energy's website.

