HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was canceled last week due to coronavirus concerns. The Rodeo grounds closed on Wednesday, leaving vendors, performers and visitors with a plethora of questions.

Rodeo officials issued a statement Sunday outlining their commitment to the community.

Officials said there are still more decisions to be made and announced. Updates can be found at this link.

Here's the Rodeo's plan:

Commercial/Retail Exhibitors

Commercial exhibitor refunds for March 11 – March 22 are currently in process. The Rodeo said it knows many commercial exhibitors rely on the Rodeo for their livelihood, and there has been an overwhelming amount of support from those interested in supporting our 2020 vendors. A list of shopping and dining vendors with their websites and/or social media pages can be found on the Rodeo's website.

Livestock and Horse Show Exhibitors

Our exhibitors work year-round to prepare their projects to show each year. For the School Art and Lamb and Goat competitions that were held, exhibitors will be paid their guaranteed premiums which they earned. The Rodeo will be refunding all entry fees for livestock and horse show exhibitors who were unable to compete. Additionally, the Rodeo is working on a plan to further support junior exhibitors, including heifer exhibitors. As a part of this plan, the Rodeo will be having an online auction in place of the planned junior auctions. Details will be announced shortly.

In addition to these online auctions, the Rodeo set up a page where individuals can donate specifically to the junior exhibitors. Donations may be made on the Rodeo's website.

Rodeo Athletes

Rodeo athletes that were able to compete in the first three Super Series events will be paid any money they earned.

Scholarships, Educational Program Grants, Graduate Assistantships

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has committed more than $500 million to Texas youth and education. Each year, the Rodeo awards more than 800 scholarships. In the fall, the Rodeo committed to award $14.2 million in scholarships, $3.7 million in educational program grants and $662,000 in graduate assistantships in 2020.

The Rodeo will honor these commitments. Donations may be made on the Rodeo website.

Sponsors

The Rodeo said it is grateful for their official Show sponsors. The partners not only provide financial support, but they also stand with the Rodeo in times like these. Sponsors will have the option to donate or be refunded any unearned sponsorship fees.

Ticket Buyers

Season and individual ticket holders, who bought from the Rodeo and its ticketing provider AXS, will have the option get a refund or donate back to the Rodeo for the March 11 – 22 performances. Season ticket holders also have the option to roll over their balance to 2021. Carnival ticket buyers will have the option of rolling over their unused tickets to 2021 or requesting a refund. Those that roll over their unused ticket to 2021 will be provided an additional 20% of their balance in ride and game tickets, along with one free grounds admission per account.

