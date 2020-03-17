HOUSTON — With the stock market reaching a three-year low and multiple industries impacted by the COVID-19 precautions and closures, many are concerned about their jobs and the economy.

Some people are turning for help amid the coronavirus shutdowns. Many of those affected work in the service industry.

Stimulus package is in the works

The Associated Press reports the White House is proposing a multi-billion dollar emergency stimulus to address the economic cost of the new coronavirus. It reportedly will aim to provide relief for small businesses and the airline industry and include a massive tax cut for wage-earners as well as the possibility of payments to individuals.

Texas waives usual 10-day waiting period before filing

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott waived the 10-day waiting period that is usually tied to unemployment benefits.

The Texas Workforce Commission's website now has a section on its website dedicated to the COVID-19 response:

'If your employment has been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19), apply for benefits either online at any time using Unemployment Benefits Services or by calling TWC’s Tele-Center at 800-939-6631 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Central Time Mondays through Fridays.

TWC may experience an increase in call volumes and hold times on our Tele-Center phone lines. You are encouraged to use our online claim portal, Unemployment Benefits Services (UBS ), to handle your claim needs quickly. UBS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We also encourage you to sign up for Electronic Correspondence so you can receive your TWC communications online as soon as possible.

TWC will investigate why you lost your job and mail a decision explaining whether you are eligible for unemployment benefits.

So who is eligible, and how do you go about applying?

Workforce Solutions usually helps employers fill open positions. However, Michelle Castrow, a manager with Workforce Solutions, said they’re also ready to help those affected by businesses closing for at least the next 15 days.

“Because every situation is different, it’s important that anyone who believes that they may be eligible for unemployment assistance apply,” Castrow said.

The Texas Workforce Commission said people can apply for unemployment assistance online by going to their website, by calling 1-800-939-6631 or by stopping into one of the Workforce Solution offices.

Under normal circumstances, TWC requires the following to file for unemployment:

Last employer's business name and address

First and last dates (month, day and year) you worked for your last employer

Number of hours worked and pay rate if you worked this week (including Sunday)

Information related to your normal wage

Alien Registration Number (if not a U.S. citizen or national)

To qualify for unemployment benefits you must have worked for the past 12 months and have at least a minimum amount of wages required by their guidelines.

If you are going to be applying for unemployment TWC said you’ll need information like social security number, dates you worked for your last employer, number of hours worked and pay rate.

Once you’ve submitted your application there are a few things to qualify.

They include continuing to look for work and keeping track of where you've applied.

TWC said it takes approximately four weeks from the date you apply for benefits to know if you are eligible.

Castrow said Workforce Solutions is doing what it can to ensure its doors remain open for those who need them.

“There is a good distance between the individuals while they’re using computers. Our staff is wiping down the computers, disinfecting them periodically throughout the day,” Castrow said.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

