Doctor explains how COVID-19 can affect your brain

More studies find that COVID-19 can have negative effects on the brain.

AUSTIN, Texas — As doctors and experts continue to learn more about COVID-19, more evidence has shown that the virus can have an impact on your brain.

KVUE's Bryan Mays talked to Dr. Ron Dickson, the chief medical officer of Remedy Urgent Care, to elaborate on this issue.

What kind of problems can COVID-19 cause in the brain?

Well, it's really quite common to actually have neurological problems associated with COVID-19. With milder cases, it's headaches, dizziness, are very common. And with more severe cases, you can get confusion. And in really extreme cases, it can lead to things like stroke, unfortunately.

It seemed like early on these cases were rare to find, these brain and abnormalities with COVID-19. Is that still the case? Are we still seeing just a few of these cases?

We're finding that it's far more common. So, in the run-of-the-mill case of COVID-19, so to speak, you'll often see a loss of taste or loss of smell, which is actually a neurological complication, and that's actually very common. And there have been some studies that show in hospitalized patients, you can see up to one-third to one-half of patients have some degree of confusion, headache, etc. So it's actually now that we know more about the disease, it's actually very common.

Health care workers, nursing home residents, we're seeing them be the first to be vaccinated. Who should be next in line, doctor?

You know, once we get through health care workers, we've got to get the first responders and then we start getting to folks who are going to be exposed to their occupations, like people who are working in transport, people who are teachers. Then we have to think about people who have higher risk, so people with conditions like diabetes, etc. I think that would be a logical way to approach us.

At least four people that we know have suffered some sort of allergic reaction to this vaccine upon receiving the first dose. Is this something that doctors expect? Should people be concerned? How do you feel about these reactions?

It reminds me of when I was in practice in clinic and I was trying to push – people thought I was pushing the flu vaccine and they were hesitant to take it because they'd heard that somebody took it and they had a bad reaction, or maybe they felt that they got some sort of symptom after they had it. Again, this was developed with science behind it and it was tested on a lot of people. And the people that were tested on include a lot of racial minorities, people in various age groups and various demographics. So it's actually a really good population that tested it and it was found to be safe. I would say that if you're hesitant, you might just talk to people – talk to your doctor, talk to your friend – so that at the end of the day, this is how we get rid of pandemics. You know, smallpox, there was a vaccine, no more smallpox. It's going to be the same for COVID. There's a vaccine and eventually, this disease will be behind us and we'll be able to be back to normal.