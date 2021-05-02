'I stare at the device all day' | Is more screen time during COVID-19 pandemic hurting our bodies?

Here's how to make sure your vision stays where it should be while spending more time plugged in amid working from home and virtual classes.

SAN ANTONIO — Our lives are busy, especially if you're working from home and your kids are with you doing virtual school during the coronavirus pandemic. That may add stress, but it also could be doing a number on your body.

"I like it because you're learning at home and it's easier because you learn through the device and you are safer," said Arianna Williams, who is in the 6th grade at Driscoll Middle School in the North East ISD.

She's glad she's safer from the virus at home and gets to play with her dog Dixie.

"Maybe more distractions because I have a dog."

But there's also more headaches, likely from increased screen time.

"Yes, I get that sometimes, because I stare at the device all day," Arianna said.

Dr. Monica Allison, an optometrist at Hill Country vision center in Stone Oak told us, "The blue light can stress out systems on tablets and phones. The blue light has been shown to disrupt our REM sleep."

YouGov found that, out of 2,000 people, 50% have used screens more since the pandemic began, and 38% believed their eyesight had worsened because of it. The study also found one in five were less likely to get an eye test now than before the pandemic out of fear of catching the virus.

Respondents also said they had difficulty reading, headaches, and poorer night vision.

"Besides from being fatigued from not focusing, dry eye can get irritating," Allison said.

Some practical ways you can manage screen time may be scheduling dedicated break or playtimes, creating an active space to burn off energy, finding a new hobby away from those screens and encouraging healthy habits to avoid GI issues. Yes, physical problems arise as well from too much screen time.

"It's recommended, at different conferences I've been to, (to) get a standing desk," Allison said. "So it gives you an opportunity; there are some that actually adjust for standing and sitting so you can monitor and change up your position during the day."

Other common physical effects of excessive screen time include not drinking enough water, eating less nutritious foods, ignoring when your body tells you when to go the bathroom and engaging in less physical activity with a more sedentary lifestyle.

"The eye health charity Fight for Sight advises people to adopt the 20-20-20 rule to protect their sight. For every 20 minutes you look at a screen, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds," Allison said. "Really, doing anything too much just fatigues you, like just sitting at a computer."