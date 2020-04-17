SAN ANTONIO —

If you've lived in the Alamo City long enough, you've probably heard of Incarnate Word High School; the all girl's school is full of history on the Hildebrand hill.

But inside the school's walls, history is being made today in the classroom as teachers do something they've never had to do before — educate their students through only a computer and a webcam.

"I think a lot of us really didn’t think that it was going to happen, especially myself," said teacher Mary Ann De la Garza. She's been at the school for 41 years and described how she's never seen anything like this. Needless to say, having to adapt makes for some challenges for the students.

"I know the first week was a frenzy for both students and faculty. But we’re helping each other. We’re learning what to do so that we can make it easier for both teachers and students," said De la Garza.

And that’s the thing about this change — no one has ever had to deal with it before. And it makes you think, for the girls in their junior year, this semester is what colleges are going to take a close look at.

So we spoke to Incarnate Word junior Megan Riebe about the sudden online transition.

"It’s difficult to think about how this last part of what’s gonna be on our transcripts when we apply to colleges is online. It’s a little bit stressful, but teachers are really accommodating with deadlines, due dates, everything," said Riebe.

One of the things that makes this school stand out is its tradition. And for seniors, well, that’s a chapter with an alternate ending.

"First thing that came into my mind was — how is the transition gonna go? Because I was thinking of my education. Like, finishing high school, going into college," said senior Italia Pina Garza.

She described how the shock isn’t just in the change of learning style, but missing out on events like the talent show.

"I’ve been doing talent show for all three of my years, and to not be able to do it my senior year was really hard for me to handle because my sister and I were going to do a duet. And it was gonna be a really emotional song — for good from 'Wicked', said Garza.

If you've ever met a Shamrock alumnus, you've probably heard of their other traditions like Senior Appreciation Day, the Silver Tea alumni induction ceremony and of course, school dances like junior, senior prom. But for Garza and her senior class, knowing these traditions won't be taking place has hit them pretty hard.

"I just keep playing it over in my head and it’s not gonna happen," said Garza.

Knowing the students are disappointed in missing out on these events, Incarnate Word held a Zoom spirit week where girls could dress up and still feel included in the festivity. They also have town hall meetings online with both students and parents to voice their thoughts.

But despite the loss of an in-person semester, Garza and seniors everywhere can look forward to something even bigger — the start of their future. And for Garza, that’s at The University of Texas at San Antonio.

But her advice to the seniors going through this? Keep your head up.

"Lean on your friends, lean on your family. We will endure, we will," said Garza.

And when it comes to words of encouragement from their teachers, well, that’s something Ms. De la sums up pretty well:

"Girls, we love you. All the administration faculty and staff. We love you and we’re there for you all the time. We miss you and know that we carry you in our hearts, every day and every moment."

