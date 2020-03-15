HOUSTON — Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and his wife Chicago Red Stars forward Kealia Ohai Watt, donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank and area resources continue to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

On Friday, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo said it would donate its unused food to the Houston Food Bank. RCS Carnival Group, which is one of the main food vendors for RodeoHouston, said bread, produce, dairy and some meats would be donated.

“We realized that there was a great opportunity to help feed thousands of families with product that we purchased for our business at the rodeo carnival which has been canceled,” RCS Carnival Group Owner Dominic Palmieri said.

The Houston Food Bank is also asking community members to come out and help pack meal kits for those who are quarantined. Click here to volunteer.

Watt is no stranger to lending a helping hand when the city of Houston is in need. His Hurricane Harvey fundraiser raised more than $40 million.

The Watts, along with other Texans players and sports celebrities in the city, personally helped pass out supplies when the tragedy hit the Bayou City.

Astros players Alex Bregman and Lance McCullers Jr. also pledged their own money to help the Houston Food Bank.

Officials with the Houston Food Bank said the donations would help supply more than 1 million meals.

