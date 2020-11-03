HOUSTON — Editor's note: The video above is about a person who tested presumptively positive for COVID-19 in Harris County.

A school campus in Meyerland is closing its doors for the next two weeks after finding out that a student was possibly exposed to the novel coronavirus.

St. Thomas' Episcopal School officials said more information would be available on Wednesday.

Matt Schwartz, the assistant city editor for the Houston Chronicle, said his child attends the school. He said he's not too worried about the possible exposure and said he wouldn't be surprised if other schools do the same thing out of an abundance of caution.

