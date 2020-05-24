More than 300 complaints of noncompliance have been addressed by HFD since Friday, fire chief says.

HOUSTON — Local clubs and bars can expect a visit from the Houston Fire Department or Houston Fire Marshal's Office — and a possible citation— if they don't follow the state's reopening guidelines.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced his decision Sunday afternoon on Twitter after he saw pictures and videos online of packed clubs and bars in Houston during Memorial Day weekend.

During a briefing a few hours later, Turner said he "cannot turn a blind eye."

Turner said it was his hope restaurants, clubs and bars would voluntarily comply but violations have been "blatant" and he is being forced to step in because of public health.

"I don't want police or firefighters barging in on people's business— I don't want that," Turner said. "I'm asking people to be responsible, to do the right thing. Then you can come out and enjoy yourself, but do it in a way that's safe and responsible."

He reiterated the priority is still educating businesses owners and giving them a chance to follow the Texas executive order, but contrary to what was said earlier, repercussions are now needed to deter violators.

Turner said no one will be jailed for violations, but the fire marshal is empowered to issue a citation to those who continue to disregard the executive order.

"A photo was sent to me and there are others on social media of crowds n clubs/bars ignoring the 25% occupancy requirement, no social distancing and no masks. I want us to move forward but this will set us back. Starting tonight the Fire Marshall can enforce," Turner said.

He continued to tweet, "In the absence of a vaccine we have to learn how to co-exist with this virus for now. Crowding into any environment w/no social distancing and masks will expose everyone"

The Houston Fire Department has addressed at least 300 complaints of non-compliance since bars were allowed to open Friday, Chief Samuel Pena tweeted a few hours later.

"We'll work with businesses in adhering to [the governor's] order, but admittance beyond approved capacity will cause events to be stopped until condition is corrected," he said.

Just two days ago, Turner had said the state won't allow police or firefighters to enforce the rules and the city has been sued for trying to enforce the guidelines established because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It puts the city in a tough spot when we’re sending limited resources to enforce the rules and then the city gets sued and doesn’t have the back of the state,” Turner said.

Bars can operate at 25 percent capacity and restaurants can now operate at 50 percent capacity.

Here's the list of guidelines set out by the state: