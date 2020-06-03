HOUSTON — There have been a number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Houston area. Below is a running list. So far, all cases are tied to international travel.

City of Houston

Woman, age 60 to 70; traveled to Egypt last month; positive

Man, age 60 to 70; traveled to Egypt last month; presumptive positive

Harris County

Woman from NW Harris County; age 60 to 70; works at Rice; traveled to Egypt; positive

Man from NW Harris County; age 60 to 70; traveled to Egypt; positive

Man from NW Harris County; age 60 to 70; traveled to Egypt; presumptive positive.

Woman from NW Harris County; age 60 to 70; traveled to Egypt; presumptive positive

Fort Bend County

Woman in her 60s; traveled to Egypt; mild symptoms

Woman in her 60s; traveled to Egypt; symptoms have resolved

Stafford man; 70 years old; traveled to Egypt; presumptive positive.

Man in his 70s; traveled to Egypt; hospitalized and discharged

Man in his 70s; traveled to Egypt, one day of fever which resolved

Woman in her 60s; traveled to Egypt, mild symptoms which resolved

The presumptive positive cases are waiting for final results from the CDC.

All patients traveled to Egypt

"All the cases in the Houston area have international travel in common and we've been actively monitoring these individuals since they were identified as being at-risk," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "I encourage Houstonians to limit international travel for the time being and heed the advice of public health officials about healthy hygiene habits. If you are feeling sick, stay at home. But do not be paralyzed by fear."

There are also 14 Rice doctoral students and staffers who traveled to Egypt who are self-quarantined.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a news conference on Thursday that the county is treating everyone associated with the trip as presumptive positives, whether or not they show symptoms.

Harris County response

Hidalgo said the county is in containment mode, mapping the network of people who may have come in contact with those who tested positive or presumptive positive.

More positive cases are expected to be announced in the coming days, according to Hidalgo.

Hidalgo said the next level of concern would be discovering cases that can't be traced, but that hasn't happened yet in our area.

Hidalgo said the Harris County Office of Emergency Management is currently operating at a Level 3. County officials have been running exercises and organizing plans for how to respond to more positive coronavirus cases. The county is working closely with the hospital system and school districts in order to properly respond to the situation.