Hospitalizations continue to fall in Bexar County, but Methodist Hospitals' CEO has a warning

The number of young COVID-19 patients in the metro, however, is on the rise.

SAN ANTONIO — A pediatric patient has died from the coronavirus in Bexar County, according to Metro Health leaders—a development that comes as the number of children hospitalized with the virus has doubled since June.

Currently, 3.7% of all coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Bexar County are children. However, fewer coronavirus patients are in local hospitals overall, with the number dropping to 546 on Wednesday to continue a recent trend.

Meanwhile, KENS 5 has learned some hospitals are shutting down their some coronavirus units, a sign that the situation has gotten less severe for doctors and nurses.

"It is going down," Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said Wednesday evening. "But it needs to go down a little faster."

Daniel Miller, CEO of Methodist Hospital and Methodist Children's Hospital, said the trend is encouraging. August has been a bit easier to navigate for his staff; he said that, at one point in July, there were nearly 1,300 people in Bexar County hospitals receiving treatment for COVID-19.

"In terms of planning, the way I describe it to people what July felt like, is you are flying across the ocean in a plane. You know how much gas you had. But you didn't know where land was," Miller said. "The difference now is we know where land is."

According to Miller, the Methodist Healthcare System had 17 COVID units; the main hospital alone had seven of those. But after the recent decrease in hospitalizations, it has closed three of those COVID units over the last two weeks.

"We were pretty cautious," he said. "We didn't want to close a unit, and open a unit, and close it. So for us, we gave it a good week to make sure the data which guides us every day and our medical staff which guides us every day."

Miller said the decline in hospitalizations is due to people socially distancing and wearing their masks. But, echoing the sentiments of local leaders, he said the community shouldn't let its guard down, because what we do now is critical as we approach the fall.

"There is a lot of unknowns there," he said. "We don't know what flu season is going to look like. It is also unknown what RSV is going to look like, which is pediatrics. We don't know what school impact is going to look like, or (what) the impact of the holidays are going to look like coming up."