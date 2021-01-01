Hospital leaders urge San Antonians to stop the spread as COVID-19 admissions near all-time high

Seven hospital CEOs and the executive director of STRAC said there are more than 1,100 patients in area hospitals.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio hospitals are pleading for help as the number of coronavirus patients surges.

The CEOs of seven local hospitals sent a letter Thursday along with the executive director of STRAC, a council that coordinates with the hospitals.

The letter says we are on track to surpass the peak of the July surge in a matter of days. According to the latest update, there are more than 1,100 COVID patients in Bexar County Hospitals. The record high was over 1,200 in July.

Hospital leaders are urging the community to do everything they can to stop the spread, including: