Secretary of Homeland Security to tour vaccine site in San Antonio Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO — Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will be in San Antonio Tuesday afternoon to highlight the work of local officials in working to end the pandemic.

Secretary Mayorkas will join Mayor Ron Nirenberg at the Wonderland of the Americas pop-up vaccination site to showcase the importance of getting a vaccine in the fight against COVID-19.

Following the visit to each site, Secretary Mayorkas will answer questions from the media.

A livestream of the event will be within this article.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are being offered throughout San Antonio at many pharmacies, stores and health care centers on a walk-in basis. For a full list of places where you can get a vaccine, click here.