AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's Home Slice Pizza North Loop location is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on May 5.

According to a Facebook post from the pizza store, the last time the employee worked was on Sunday, May 3. The store said the employee is now quarantined and receiving care.

The Facebook post reads, "As we navigate this pandemic together, we want to be sure we continue to be transparent in our communication and keep you updated on recent developments. We remain committed to leading with employee care, and making our decisions based on facts and science – relying on the experts to support our actions, so we can ensure we are doing what’s best for you, our customers and community."

A professional sanitation crew will deep clean and disinfect the restaurant and the store will reopen following CDC and local health official guidance.

