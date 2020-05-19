Home offices become new breeding ground for germs

Even though we’re isolating, every trip to the grocery store, gas station or pharmacy can bring additional exposure to germs back into the home office.

SAN ANTONIO — With most of us working remotely, local cleaning pros warn we need to sanitize and disinfect our home offices – the new breeding ground for germs, threatening the health and safety of our families.

Even though we’re isolating, every trip to the grocery store, gas station or pharmacy can bring additional exposure to germs back into the home office. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) suggests that novel coronavirus may remain viable for hours to days on surfaces and recommends disinfection of these areas to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Cleaning professionals with AdvantaClean in San Antonio have been flooded with calls from folks wanting their home offices, workplaces and commercial properties sanitized and decontaminated. Their sanitizing experts want to help share tips on how to properly disinfect a home office to protect the entire family.

Top 5 Tips to Sanitize the Home Office

Hot Spots – Be aware of the commonly touched areas of the new home workspace such as a desk, keyboard, mouse, phone and personal files that have constant exposure to our hands should also be sanitized regularly.

– Be aware of the commonly touched areas of the new home workspace such as a desk, keyboard, mouse, phone and personal files that have constant exposure to our hands should also be sanitized regularly. Wipe This Way - Contrary to the way we usually clean, wiping down a surface in a circular or back-and-forth direction redeposits the germs that were just wiped up. Instead, wipe down commonly touched surfaces in a single direction.

- Contrary to the way we usually clean, wiping down a surface in a circular or back-and-forth direction redeposits the germs that were just wiped up. Instead, wipe down commonly touched surfaces in a single direction. Bleach is best - Use diluted household bleach solutions if appropriate for the surface. Unexpired household bleach will be effective against coronaviruses when properly diluted. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser.

To make a bleach solution, mix 5 tablespoons (1/3rd cup) bleach per gallon of water OR 4 teaspoons bleach per quart of water.