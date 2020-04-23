SAN ANTONIO — While much of the focus has been on hospitals and medical offices, there is concern from home health care workers that they’re not getting the proper protective equipment to do their jobs.

Patricia Solis has been caring for her 93-year-old client for the last five years. She goes to her house every morning -- six days a week.

“My client is wheelchair-bound, so I have to get her out of bed, care, shower, change and feed her,” Solis said. “I can’t socially distance myself from her. She needs me to get her to the bathroom and cook for her.”

When the coronavirus pandemic hit and started moving closer to her home, Solis says she became concerned for her patients’ safety. She’s afraid of bringing the virus into the home and to the elderly patient.

“That was my biggest concern. I don’t want to be out and checking my mail or groceries and then contracting it and bringing it back to the lady. She’s 93, and it would be devastating,” Solis said. “We go into the people’s homes. Wherever we’ve been or exposed to, we bring it to them. I try my hardest when I get home, I spray my clothes down with Lysol.”

For weeks, Solis says she was showing up to her patient’s home without proper protective equipment from her employer.

Solis works for Girling Community Care, an affiliate of Kindred at Home. She says she contacted the company in early March, only to be given multiple corporate phone numbers and no call back.

Finally, more than a month later, she says she received a compliance packet in the mail instructing employees about protocols and where to get a mask. In the meantime, Solis had been using a cloth mask that someone donated to her.

“From them, I expected a lot more. They’re a big company and they have medical supplies, so I figured we’ll use some of these supplies to us. We’re out in the field. They get to be in their offices and social distance and wear masks in their office, but we’re actually in contact with people and going into their homes.”

We reached out to Kindred at Home to get their side of the story. They replied with a long statement, saying in part:

“We immediately communicate any updated guidance from the CDC to our employees and follow infection control protocols. In order to keep both our employees and our patients and clients safe, all caregivers are screened before beginning patient interaction for the day, and all clients are screened before our employees enter the home. Current CDC guidance does not mandate the use of masks when interacting with patients and clients. As with other healthcare providers, we have limited supplies of masks available, but have provided them as we have them available. Of course, we will fully comply with the city of San Antonio's declaration on 4/16 that employers must provide face coverings to their employees."

(The full statement from Kindred at Home appears at the bottom of this article.)

The company also told us employees would receive a text message instructing them to come to the office, where there is a drive-thru to pick up the masks, in order to meet the requirements of San Antonio’s recent mandate.

We received that statement from the company on Friday. Just two days later, on Monday, Solis confirmed she received a text message from her employer to pick up the mask but says it’s for a one-time use. She was told to spray and disinfect it at her discretion.

Kindred at Home said they reserve N95 masks for those clients who are COVID-19 positive.

As for patient screening, Solis says she does the screening herself. She takes her own temperature before she enters the home, then she screens her client at home. She feels it’s not enough to protect the patients.

“Just for the companies to consider us. We’re the people out in the field, and we love our clients” Solis said, “She’s like a grandmother to me. I wouldn’t want any harm to come to her.”

Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran says lack of PPE is a widespread problem across the state, adding she’s heard concerns from her constituents.

Viagran represents District 3, which includes the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where a recent COVID19 outbreak became the epicenter of the pandemic in San Antonio.

"We have put into place in the city's declaration that home healthcare providers can't go to multiple nursing home sites. If you're working at one you can't work at another. But where the accountability and oversight needs to come from the State,” Viagran added, “to make sure all our home healthcare workers have the proper protection and gear to go into the homes.”

Viagran says she’s been in touch with State Lawmakers to push for clearer guidelines on healthcare employers.

"I don't think enough is being done we need to have more guidance from the state and federal level of what a uniform and process of protocol needs to be,” Viagran added. “What the protocol is and if people are not adhering to protocols that there is a hotline of sorts that residents can call to report when home healthcare providers are not following guidelines.”

We also reached out to the Texas Association for Home Care and Hospice. They told us they heard concerns from the industry and health care workers, adding because of the rapidly changing guidance related to the use of PPE, and what PPE is necessary, it creates confusion and anxiety among health care providers.

They told us with a national shortage of PPE, home health agencies are not currently prioritized for the distribution of PPE and added they are working with people at the state and federal level to request that home health agencies are prioritized. The association said overall, agencies are responsible for providing PPE per the CDC guidelines for their employees to use with their clients.

The Texas Health and Human Services declined an interview but sent us this information for any healthcare workers and providers who may have questions:

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of vulnerable Texans and if a facility believes they may run out of PPE, there are resources available to assist them find PPE. Long-Term Care providers should attempt to get PPE through their normal supply chain first but can contact their Public Health Region or Local Public Health Organization. Facilities can also request PPE via the State of Texas Assistance Request (STAR) process. The CDC has provided strategies to optimize the supply of PPE and equipment. PPE that is being used in compliance with CDC and DSHS guidelines, established best practices and manufacturer guidelines as appropriate will help facilities extend their available PPE supplies. Additional guidance for community attendants and in-home caregivers is also available on our website. Any person that has knowledge that substandard care has been provided by any facility regulated by HHSC should file a complaint. Information on filing a complaint is available on our website.”

Here’s a look at HHS guidance that is based on the CDC guidance as well as the link to the CDC website that addresses conservation of PPE.

https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/healthprof.aspx#ppe

DSHS COVID-19 Guidance for Public Health Home Service Providers (ENGLISH)

CDC guidance:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/ppe-strategy/index.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fhcp%2Fhealthcare-supply-ppe.html

Full Statement from Kindred at Home

“All of our actions center around two critical priorities, protecting our employees and protecting our patients. We are in regular contact with federal, state and local agencies, and follow this guidance with respect to the treatment of patients and the protection of our employees. We immediately communicate any updated guidance from the CDC to our employees and follow infection control protocols.

In order to keep both our employees and our patients and clients safe, all caregivers are screened before beginning patient interaction for the day, and all clients are screened before our employees enter the home.

We follow the CDC guideline on the use of PPE when interacting with patients. Current CDC guidance does not mandate the use of masks when interacting with patients and clients. As with other healthcare providers, we have limited supplies of masks available, but have provided them as we have them available. Of course, we will fully comply with the city of San Antonio’s declaration on 4/16 that employers must provide face coverings to their employees.

We communicate with our employees through text messages and direct mail to the home address we have on file. Since March 25, employees have received five text messages with information and links containing guidelines, policies and procedures. These same documents have also been provided by mail.

These documents contained the email address for employees to direct their concerns. To date, we have only inquiry from the San Antonio area, which was anonymous (which prohibited us from directly responding to the inquiry).

Girling and Kindred at Home have a variety of methods for conveying any employee concerns, including an Open Door Policy in which employees are able to speak directly to leadership, a completely anonymous Compliance Helpline, and a compliance email box which is monitored constantly. We take patient and employee safety very seriously and provide many avenues for an employee to express any concerns.“