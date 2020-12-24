Holiday travel increases as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and fatalities climb too

"Please be careful. Please think beyond yourself and think about others. Stay home," Allison Sullivan said. "That's the best way to show love for family."

DALLAS — Health experts across the United States have warned against holiday travel, concerned it will only help fuel the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families already dealing with an empty seat at their Christmas table echo that concern. Among them is Allison Sullivan in Dallas.

"Don't take for granted the time that you have with your loved ones," she said in a Christmas Eve interview. "The last time I saw my dad was last Christmas."

Her father, Dr. Stephen Taylor White a retired pediatric dentist, contracted COVID-19 in the early stages of the pandemic in late March. By mid-April he was hospitalized in Austin and, despite exhaustive treatments that included convalescent plasma, he died on April 26.

The Dallas native, graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and the Baylor College of Dentistry was 74 years old.

"Honestly, holidays mean family to me. So it's difficult to be joyful. It's difficult to even acknowledge the season," Sullivan said. "It's just a difficult time when you lose someone."

The Texas Department of State Health Services' ongoing tally of the impact of COVID in Texas showed 8,706 hospitalized COVID-19 patients this past Thanksgiving.

Since then, as predicted and feared by state epidemiologists and other medical experts, that number has continued to grow. As of Dec. 23, there were 10,574 coronavirus patients in Texas hospitals.

In the North Texas hospital region 20.08% of all hospital beds are taken up by COVID patients, well above the 15% threshold that by state mandate requires more restrictive rules on public gatherings be re-enforced.

With those increasing numbers, and with her father recorded as one of the 26,208 COVID-related fatalities in the state of Texas, Sullivan said there won't be large family gatherings for the holidays for her this year.

And, like health experts have recommended, she wishes other families would do the same.

"Please be careful. Please think beyond yourself and think about others. Stay home," she said. "That's the best way to show love for family."

The immediate family she will gather with this Christmas includes her 26-year-old daughter Victoria, a Dallas-area nurse recently among the first frontline workers to receive the COVI19 vaccine. And Victoria also recently got engaged.

"And that's something to be joyful for," Sullivan said. "So we're trying to look for joy wherever we can find it."

"I just hope everyone will take this seriously and we can get through this together," she said. "And that in several months we'll be looking back on this as a long ago memory."