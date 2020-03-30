BOISE, Idaho — During the coronavirus pandemic, people may be stocking up on cleaning supplies and cleaning their surroundings more often. According to a cleaning expert on A&E's "Hoarders" television series, people actually need to pre-clean surfaces in their homes before actually cleaning it and killing the germs and viruses on those surfaces.

Cory Chalmers is a regularly featured cleaning expert on A&E's "Hoarders" and has been in the cleaning industry for the last 25 years. His years of experience of cleaning hoarding disasters in homes has taught him the best way to clean a home.

One of the tips he told KTVB during a FaceTime interview on Sunday is that spraying disinfectant on a surface isn't enough.

"With any virus or bacteria, simply spraying a disinfectant doesn't work. What people don't know is that there are biofilms on every surface that we touch," Chalmers explained.

Biofilms are oily clusters of germs, bacteria and sometimes viruses. He said these biofilms must be scrubbed away with soap and water.

Chalmers also explained that people can spread germs around their homes if they don't properly use towels or paper towels.

"So using a towel that's folded over, twice then fold it in half again so you are making quarters with your towel, clean one little area and then don't use that part again because you are just going to spread those germs to another part of your house," he said.

After a vigorous pre-clean, Chalmers said to apply disinfectant to the surface but to make sure and read the label.

"Let it sit for the appropriate amount of time, be sure to read the label on that bottle because it is usually about ten minutes of that surface has to stay wet in order to kill that virus," he said.

While people can control the cleanliness of their homes, Chalmers explained that that's obviously not the case in public spaces. That's why he urges people to take physical distancing and stay at home orders seriously.

"When you think about public spaces like bars and restrooms and drinking fountains, there is nobody that is cleaning those as they should be or thoroughly enough to kill those bacteria and viruses like the COVID-19, not at all," he said. "So that's the last place I would want to hang out or have my children playing at right now."

