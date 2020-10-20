More than 15 HISD campuses closed due to coronavirus cases

Unlike some other districts, HISD's policy is to close schools when cases are detected.

HOUSTON — More than 15 Houston ISD schools are closed temporarily due to positive and presumptive positive coronavirus cases.

“COVID-19 and the pandemic have disrupted education completely,” HISD interim superintendent Grenita Lathan said.

Lathan toured a number of campuses on the district's second day of in-person learning and said families should expect further closures.

"You know, until next June or July, we’re going to be going through this," Lathan said. "And I will tell you, as a leader, it is very frustrating, I’m going to be very honest with you.”

Here's a full list of the schools that are temporarily closed:

As of Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, the schools listed below have temporarily closed and transitioned to virtual learning as a precautionary measure due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the campuses. As outlined in the HISD Communicable Disease Plan, the campuses will be deep cleaned and disinfected during the closure. Parents will be notified when the schools have been cleared to reopen. For more information about COVID cases in HISD, visit the COVID-19 dashboard at HoustonISD.org/COVID19Dashboard.

Forester ES

Houston Academy for International Studies HS

Lewis ES

Roberts ES

As of Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, the school campuses listed below have temporarily closed and transitioned to virtual learning as a precautionary measure due to presumed cases of COVID-19 on the campuses. As outlined in the HISD Communicable Disease Plan, the campuses will be deep cleaned and disinfected during the closure. Parents will be notified when the schools have been cleared to reopen. For more information about COVID cases in HISD, visit the COVID-19 dashboard here.

Bellaire HS

Daily ES

Hines-Caldwell ES

Lanier MS

Lawson MS

Pershing MS

Pilgrim Academy

Piney Point ES

Valley West ES

Waltrip HS

Westbury HS

Whittier ES

Affected schools sent alerts to families and Lathan said those who may have had contact with infected students or staff members got a more detailed message. It’s the same process that’s taken place since the pandemic began.

Unlike HISD, many other Houston area districts do not automatically close schools based on confirmed cases.

Katy ISD, for instance, said partial or full closures would only come if mitigation can’t be handled otherwise.

In Spring ISD, specific classes or students may be moved to remote learning or areas of buildings closed for cleaning.

Klein Oak High School recently remained open after nearly two dozen football players tested positive. Klein ISD told us specific areas may be closed temporarily for deep cleaning, but not the whole school.