SAN ANTONIO — Dance majors at North East School of the Arts at LEE High School had been preparing for Footnotes, their annual Spring show, since October. The performances were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For seniors, like Gaby Garza, the canceled performance was an especially hard thing to deal with because it was to be the final dance performance of their high school careers.

"But at the same time, we're all dealing with a lot of hard things that we're losing," Garza said.

Then something happened in the seniors' group chat. Someone pitched the idea of everyone recording a video of themselves dancing and then all those pieces being edited together into a video. Everyone immediately got on board.

To make it even more special, each senior recorded their parts in secret. The goal was to surprise their parents and teachers, who were as much or even more disappointed that Footnotes has been canceled.

Garza edited the video together, then sent it out to the group. Twenty students participated in the video. After the video was show to parents, it was shared on the NEISD Facebook page where it received a huge reaction.

"Even though we couldn't share a stage... we were still able to make something beautiful with our talents," Garza said.

For Garza's mother, there was an extra layer of emotion. This year's Footnotes would have been the first time that Gaby and her younger sister Marissa, who is 14 and also a student at NESA, would have danced together on stage.

Garza will be going out of state for college after she graduates, so it remains to be seen if she will have another opportunity to share the stage with her little sister, but she remains optimistic that it will happen.