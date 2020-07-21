HFD Capt. Leroy Lucio dies from COVID-19, Chief Pena announces

HOUSTON — Houston Fire Captain Leroy Lucio died from complications due to COVID-19, Fire Chief Samuel Pena announced on Monday. He's the first Houston firefighter to die from coronavirus complications.
Pena asked people to keep Lucio's family in your thoughts and prayers.
Lucio was a 29-year veteran of the department. He was being treated in the ICU of a San Antonio hospital.
Lucio was Captain of HFD Station 103 and HFD said his will be classified as a "line-of-duty" death.
Details of Lucio's memorial service will be announced as soon as possible.
Houston Professional Fire Figheters Association President Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton said, “Please keep the family, friends and station crew of Leroy Lucio in your thoughts and prayers. Capt. Lucio leaves behind a loving family, many friends and a long list of Houston firefighters who respected and enjoyed serving with him. We mourn the loss of our friend. His tragic death is a reminder to be vigilant in our efforts to keep our families, friends and station crews safe in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
