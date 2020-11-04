SAN ANTONIO — The coronavirus crisis has brought out the worst and best in humanity. We want to share a shining example of the best. A new program is providing meals to WWII, Korean and Vietnam veterans.

Wish for Our Heroes is a nonprofit that’s dedicated to making requests come true for active-duty military and veterans. Jeff Wells is the founder and president of the nonprofit. Wells was an Army captain who served 8 years. He started the nonprofit in memory of his father, a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Wells launched a new initiative to help World War II Korean and Vietnam veterans. He teamed up with Alamo Honor Flight to identify veterans in need. They found many veterans who survived their spouses couldn’t easily cook for themselves or struggled to go to the grocery store. Wells said the initiative was not only his personal mission but the community's duty to give back.

Wish for Our Heroes

Wells said Chef Thierry from The Grill in Leon Springs joined in their efforts to help cook food for them. The team has delivered groceries and provided hot meals twice a week for the veterans.

A veteran who received a meal from Wish for Our Heroes.

Wish for Our Heroes

Friday, volunteers helped package and hand deliver 50 meals to WWII veterans. They also, dropped off toilet paper and gloves.

Wish for Our Heroes

“They’re in their 90’s. They’re alone. They’re isolated with social distancing and we are doing our best to keep them from going outside,” said Wells. “These folks stepped forward when nobody else would and saved our country from evil. None of us would be here today, none of us would be able to say the things we say, enjoy the freedoms that we do, had it not been for these brave men and women.”

“You’re the heroes. I just want to thank you so much for the meal from The Grill. Thank you, Grill and the helpers. You did a good job. Thank you so much and I really appreciate it. Just keep the good work up for as long as you can. We really appreciate it,” said one veteran in a video message.

Wish for Our Heroes

The nonprofit has supported the initiative by providing $50 thousand dollars to purchase the food and they’ve nearly spent it all. If you would like to help, click here to sponsor a veteran in Texas.