Gyms across the country are taking precautions to sanitize the facilities in hopes to help prevent the coronavirus.

We did a digital deep-dive, searching for corporate gyms's statements on what they're doing to protect their members. Here's what we found:

LA Fitness: "We want to assure you that we are monitoring further advice from the CDC, that we have in-house staff scheduled daily to regularly clean and disinfect, we have sanitizing stations that include sanitizer for hands and for equipment, and we have ordered and currently await a shipment of additional sanitizers for use at the front desk of all our clubs.

We ask that you wipe down equipment before and after use. If we confirm that a person recently diagnosed with COVID-19 used our facilities while carrying the virus, we will perform additional cleaning of the facility and contact local health authorities. We are monitoring the situation very closely and will continue to follow the guidelines, instructions and recommendations of public health officials and the CDC."

Gold's Gym email to members: "Our gyms are currently open and our teams are hard at work maintaining a rigorous schedule of cleaning all equipment and surfaces with medical-grade solutions, in order to do everything in our power to ensure the health and safety of our Members and Team Members.

We want to do our part to help our Members continue to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle during the coming weeks. This means having the flexibility to workout wherever they are most comfortable, be it in or out of the gym. In order to support our Members in this endeavor, effective today, we are offering our GOLD’S AMP™ digital personal training and fitness App to Gold’s Gym Members around the country to use for FREE until May 31, 2020*."

YMCA: "Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our members and staff. We are committed to providing the safest possible environment for children and adults in our programs and services, and that includes taking the necessary steps to help prevent the spread of illness.

While no one can predict with certainty how severely COVID-19 will impact the United States and our local communities, we are monitoring the situation and preparing alternate plans if the condition worsens. We will keep everyone updated with information as it develops."

Life Time Fitness: "We are monitoring the evolving situation and following the guidelines of the CDC in all of our clubs and workspaces to keep our members and team members safe, and our spaces clean. This includes:

Increasing our cleaning protocols using products such as Purell Healthcare Spray, which has been found to be effective against viruses such as coronavirus.

Adding more Purell stands throughout our clubs for your use. Your partnership in this effort is welcome, and you’re encouraged to use the sanitizing wipes that are provided to wipe down all equipment — mats, benches, free weights, cardio and strength machines, etc. — before and after you use them.

Asking members to please refrain from visiting the club if they’re not feeling well, as is always the case when it comes to illness, for their own good and the good of others.

Having plans in place should the need arise in any of our communities. We are meeting regularly to refine and update those plans as new information becomes available, and to continue learning as much as we can in order to make informed decisions."

Planet Fitness email to members: "The health and wellness of our team and our members is our #1 priority. As part of our ongoing commitment to providing a clean, safe, and welcoming workout environment, we have extensive cleanliness policies and procedures in place to help protect against the spread of bacteria and germs.

Our team members conduct regular and thorough cleaning of all equipment, surfaces, and areas of the club and gym floor using disinfectant cleaning supplies. In addition, we regularly complete overnight deep cleaning of the facility."

Orangetheory Fitness response to members: "All Orangetheory staff have an aggressive program of keeping the studios clean and your health top of mind. We are redoubling our efforts to maintain our standards, for the safety of everyone.

We are closely monitoring updates from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We will continue to seek guidance from these agencies and local public health officials. And, we maintain an open communication channel with all of our studio staff in order to make sure the latest updates get distributed quickly."

Many of the fitness centers listed also released statements on the importance of building your immune system, as well as tips you can follow to maintain good health. Life Time says:

Wash your hands frequently, and for at least 20 seconds, with soap and water to protect yourself and others from germs.

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

Keep your hands away from your face, because germs routinely spread when a person touches something contaminated with germs, and then touches his or her eyes, nose, or mouth.

Stick to a nutrient-dense, toxin-free diet, including known immune-supportive foods like garlic and ginger. Avoid foods that tend to weaken the immune system, such as sugar, refined grains, industrial vegetable oils, and processed and refined foods, as much as you can.

Get plenty of sleep, ideally seven to eight hours a night. This is your body’s time to perform preventive maintenance, which bolsters the immune system. Research shows that repeatedly short-changing sleep by even an hour or two can negatively affect immunity.

Get plenty of sunshine and supplemental vitamin D + K2. High levels of vitamin D have long been linked to lower rates of illness.

Consider taking additional vitamins, micronutrients, and supplements to support immunity, such as a high-quality multivitamin, magnesium, omega-3 fish oils, vitamin C, elderberry, and digestive enzymes. Probiotics and powdered greens have also been shown to support immune and gut health.

Get at least 20 minutes of low- to moderate-intensity exercise a day to prime the immune system. This movement results in the production of more white blood cells, which combat bacteria and viruses, and promotes improved circulation.

Smoothie King is offering free Immune Support enhancer starting Tuesday. You need to use your Healthy Rewards app to unlock the reward at time of purchase.

RELATED: How to make a home gym

RELATED: Major professional sports leagues restrict access amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Workout facilities in Hampton Roads make changes because of coronavirus

RELATED: Real-time updates: San Antonio declares health emergency, limits gatherings; Fiesta postponed

RELATED: San Antonio to open state's first drive-thru coronavirus testing facility





