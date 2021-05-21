Here's how you can get a Fiesta medal when you get a COVID vaccine in San Antonio

You can also expect to see the Rey Feo court, Fiesta Royalty and of course, you'll get that free medal with other opportunities for giveaways.

SAN ANTONIO — Fiesta is right around the corner! And as the city prepares for crowds, health officials are encouraging people who attend to be fully vaccinated.

So, if you still need to get your vaccine, there's an event where you can get your shot and a Fiesta medal.

The event is taking place Saturday between 9 a.m. and noon at the 2600 SW Military (Military and Zarzamora) drive-through clinic.

It will be hosted by The City of San Antonio, City Council members and WellMed. You can also expect to see the Rey Feo court, Fiesta Royalty and of course, you'll get that free medal with other opportunities for giveaways.

They will be administering the one-dose. Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They told KENS 5 they have about 900 doses ready and you do not need to make an appointment.

However, you are asked to bring your photo ID and you will need to stay in your vehicle. You must be 18 and up to get this vaccine.