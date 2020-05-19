Here's how some local bars and restaurants plan to keep customers safe when they reopen Friday

One bar will be checking the temperature of everyone who comes in. Crowd control will be a challenge especially out on the patio.

SAN ANTONIO — A popular San Antonio bar plans to go the extra mile when it opens Friday. 'Hills & Dales Icehouse' is notorious for a packed house especially on Sundays. Meanwhile, San Antonio restaurant 'Sabor Cocinabar' finally plans to open its doors for dine-in for the first time in two months.

Justin Vitek co-owns three San Antonio bars including Hills & Dales Icehouse on the northwest side.

"It has been tough," he said. But, we are happy to even open at 25 percent. It is good to be back open."

Vitek said he was surprised by the governor's announcement he can open his establishments on Friday at a limited capacity.

"We decided we are going to set the bar instead of being made an example out of," he said. "We knew there was going to be a lot of eyes on us."

Vitek said Hills & Dales will be checking everyone's temperature who comes in the bar. Crowd control will be a challenge especially out in its patio. The establishment has separated its tables on the inside and outside. Management is still reviewing other ways on keeping customers safe.

"It is almost a blessing and a curse with them opening bars before Memorial Day weekend," he said. "For us, it is going to be hard to turn away customers. It is just what we have to do to make sure we are following the rules."

Meanwhile, Federico Guillen, co-owner and manager of restaurant 'Sabor Cocinabar' is preparing to finally open its doors for dine-in.

"It is a great feeling," he said. "We are excited to be back."

The restaurant has not been open for dine-in like many eateries. Guillen wanted to wait for the 50 percent capacity.

"Having 50 percent capacity is great for us, because it is what we usually use in the past," he said.

Signs and hand sanitizing stations are posted all throughout the restaurant, which plans to start taking in customers Tuesday. Regardless of the cap, these business owners are ready for this new way of operating.

"Trying to figure out how to operate effectively and efficiently while following the guidelines," Vitek said. As a business owner that is what you do."

