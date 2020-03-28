SAN ANTONIO — Even though the city closed playgrounds and sports courts Friday night, there are still plenty of outdoor places to play, safely.

The city has more than 70 miles of fully accessible hike and bike trails.

It’s called the Howard W. Peak greenway trails system and these beautiful linear parks can be found in many areas of town.

From Leon Creek on the far west side to the near west side creeks like Apache and Alazan, to Salado Creek in east San Antonio and the Medina River on the far south side, there’s probably a resource near your neighborhood.

There are already signs out on the trails reminding users to be safe and keep a social distance.

There are also park police officers and trail stewards on patrol to make sure everyone is following the rules.

Here's a link to the city’s webpage with maps on all the trails.

Greenway Trails The Howard W. Peak Greenway Trail System (Greenway) is a growing network of approximately 69 miles of developed multi-use and accessible trails. The Greenway trails wind through natural landscapes along many of San Antonio's waterways including: Salado Creek Leon Creek Medina River Westside Creeks (Apache, Alazan, Martinez, San Pedro, and Zarzamora) and Tributary Creeks (Huesta Creek and Culebra Creek) Hiking and biking along the Greenway trails are great ways to get fit and enjoy the outdoors.

