Helping children social distance in the summertime

It can be challenging to help children adhere to social distancing requirements now that the warmer weather is here

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It is important to help children understand what the social distancing requirements are, and why they are necessary. 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with holistic child psychologist Dr. Nicole Beurkens for some tips on how to do that.

"This should be done using language appropriate for the child’s developmental level, and in a factual way that isn’t frightening or anxiety-provoking," explained Dr. Beurkens.

Now that the weather is getting nicer children are outdoors in their neighborhoods more often, and it can be challenging to help them adhere to social distancing requirements. It’s important to remind them of what they are not allowed to do, but equally necessary to give them options for what they can do outside with their neighborhood friends!

Some activities that can be done with peers while maintaining appropriate social distancing include:

Hopscotch or chalk obstacle course on the sidewalk

Outdoor dance party or Freeze Dance

Jump rope

Simon Says

Take turns adding to a collaborative chalk drawing

Picnic on the lawn

Blowing bubbles

Darts with a target in each yard

For more helpful insights from Dr. Beurkens visit her website.

