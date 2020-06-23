H-E-B makes Texas Proud Pay increases permanent for hourly employees

The program has resulted in the largest pay increase in the grocery chain’s history, the company says.

HOUSTON — Editor's Note: The above video was published April 8, 2020.

H-E-B frontline workers will be excited to hear the Texas Proud Pay program is now permanent, according to an announcement Tuesday.

The grocery started to increase hourly wages for store and supply chain employees as a thank you for their hard work on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

The program has resulted in the largest pay increase in the history of H-E-B, the company said. H-E-B employs more than 120,000 workers across Texas.

The Texas Proud Pay period has been extended several times since the program debuted in March. It has boost hourly employee wages by $2 per hour.

"We believe this crisis will be around for an indeterminate amount of time and our goal is to reward our Partners for their hard work and dedication with more than temporary bonuses,” according to an announcement on the H-E-B website.

H-E-B said it will also continue to invest in perks and benefits for all it's employees. The company recently announced Martin Luther King Day will be an official paid holiday.

H-E-B has tried to stay at the forefront when it comes to safety measures within its stores and supporting its employees throughout the pandemic.

MORE TOP STORIES ON KHOU.COM

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna