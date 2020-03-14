AUSTIN, Texas — H-E-B announced on Saturday it would be adjusting its hours to open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. at all stores starting on March 15.

According to H-E-B, these revised hours would help to better serve customers and improve product availability. H-E-B said this will allow its partners time to better stock shelves overnight.

Additionally, stores will have reduced services in delis, bakeries and floral departments. H-E-B announced its restaurants would be temporarily closed until further notice so its partners can further assist customers in the store.

H-E-B continued to caution Texans against overbuying while encouraging preparedness. On Sunday, the company updated the list of products they have placed a limit-per-transaction on, which includes many canned foods, toilet paper, cleaning products and more.

Gov. Greg Abbott declared a State of Disaster in Texas on Friday. On Saturday, Gov. Abbott suspended certain commercial trucking regulations in Texas to help expedite the delivery of supplies.

